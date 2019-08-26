Image copyright Google Image caption The A470 junction where Sunday evening's incident happened

A person was been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A470 road through Wales.

Fire crews cut one person out of a vehicle after two cars crashed near The National Trust's Bodnant Gardens in Conwy county.

The injured person was flown to the major trauma unit in Stoke while two others were taken by land ambulance to Glan Clwyd hospital in Bodelwyddan.

A fourth person suffered minor injuries in Sunday's crash near Tal-y-Cafn.

North Wales Police are looking for witnesses and dash-cam video of the crash, which happened at 18:30 BST.