Man in hospital after 'serious assault' in Llanishen
- 26 August 2019
A man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault outside a supermarket in the early hours of Monday.
The 28-year-old man was taken to University Hospital of Wales after the incident outside Morrisons on Heol Iscoed, Llanishen in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said the assault took place at about 04:50 BST.
The force said the man's injuries were "serious but are not believed to be life threatening".