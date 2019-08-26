Motorcycle crash closes A55 between Gaerwen and Llanfairpwll
- 26 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major road in Anglesey has been closed following a motorcycle crash.
The crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the A55 between Llanfairpwll and Gaerwen shortly before 14:30 BST on Monday.
The road, which links Anglesey and the mainland, has been closed in both directions.
The Welsh Ambulance service said an air ambulance, road ambulance and rapid response vehicle had been sent to the scene.
#RTC on the A55 Westbound on the Anglesey side of Britannia Bridge near to Junction 8. heavy congestion . please avoid the area or seek alternative routes.West and East bound carriageway will be closed . Emergency services are on scene. X124333. pic.twitter.com/ajszTzUvQf— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) August 26, 2019
End of Twitter post by @NWPolice