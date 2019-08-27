Image copyright Met Police Image caption Darren Osborne was found guilty of murder and attempted murder, at Woolwich Crown Court

Police are probing an assault allegedly involving Finsbury Park attacker Darren Osborne and a fellow prisoner.

It is understood convicted paedophile Tariq Islam required hospital treatment following an incident at Wakefield high-security jail in July.

Osborne was jailed for life after he drove a van into a crowd near Finsbury Park Mosque in London in June 2017, killing one man.

The Prison Service confirmed a prisoner was taken to hospital after an assault.

Allegations that the assault involved Osborne and Islam, leading to Islam needing hospital treatment, were reported in The Sun.

Osborne, from the Pentwyn area of Cardiff, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 43 years in February 2018.

He was found guilty of the terrorism-related murder of 51-year-old Makram Ali and deliberately ploughing a hired van into a crowd of people.

Islam, from Leeds, was jailed for 13 years in 2015 for two counts of rape involving a vulnerable 13-year-old girl.

The incident happened on 24 July and both prisoners have since been moved to different wings in the Category A prison.

"A prisoner from HMP Wakefield required hospital treatment after being assaulted on Wednesday, 24 July," said a Prison Service spokeswoman.

"The incident was referred to the police who are now investigating."