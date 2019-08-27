Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption A car catching fire on the M4 has caused delays

One lane of the M4 was closed causing delays after a car caught fire on Tuesday morning.

The exit slip road at junction 33 (Cardiff West and services) in Cardiff shut at 07:10 BST as firefighters dealt with the blaze.

There are queues and slow traffic on the eastbound carriageway due to the fire, with traffic is affected to junction 34 (Miskin).

No one was injured and the exit slip road has since reopened.