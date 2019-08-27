Motorcyclist 'seriously injured' after A55 crash
- 27 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the A55 in Anglesey, North Wales Police have said.
The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between Llanfairpwll and Gaerwen shortly before 14:30 BST on Monday.
Officers are investigating the way two motorcycles were riding before the crash, and asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
The road was shut for several hours.