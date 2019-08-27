Image caption The air ambulance took the motorcyclist to hospital

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the A55 in Anglesey, North Wales Police have said.

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between Llanfairpwll and Gaerwen shortly before 14:30 BST on Monday.

Officers are investigating the way two motorcycles were riding before the crash, and asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.

The road was shut for several hours.