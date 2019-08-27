Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Dolgellau, Gwynedd.

The crash between a Daf HGV and a 4x4 happened on the A470 Dinas Mawddwy Pass between Cross Foxes and Mallwyd at about 08:30 BST on Tuesday.

The passenger in the 4x4 was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries, while another two people were taken to other emergency units.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.