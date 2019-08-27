Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Powys
- 27 August 2019
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car on the A483 in Powys.
The 52-year-old man from Gloucester died at the scene of the crash between Crossgates and Llanbister at about 11:45 BST on Sunday.
His green Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling southbound towards Crossgates when it collided with the silver Ford S-Max, driving in the opposite direction.
Dyfed-Powys Police asked anyone with information to contact them.