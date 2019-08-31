Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lauren and Shriyana, two of the 30,000 young carers in Wales, share their stories

Thirteen-year-old Lauren's mum has multiple sclerosis and her 11-year-old sister has cerebral palsy.

She is one of an estimated 30,000 people under the age of 25 who are caring for an adult or disabled child in Wales - the highest rate in the UK.

A musical which is about to tour the UK looks at the lives of young carers.

Neath-based Theatre Na Nog's Eye of the Storm tells the story of Emmie, who lives in a mobile home in Aberdare with a mother who has bipolar disorder.

"I sometimes help change her nappy and bath her, I put her to bed sometimes," said Lauren, from Swansea, asked how she helps her parents care for her sister.

"Sometimes I put her on feed and take her off feed because she's peg fed through her stomach, so that's hard."

Lauren plays guitar in a band and wants to work in music in the future.

She said her mother and father, with the help of carers, are able to take care of her sister most of the time, but she has to pick up the slack with other chores as a result.

"She's sometimes a pain but most of the time she's cute and adorable - so you can't really say no to that face."

Image caption Lauren, 13, is one of an estimated 30,000 people under the age of 25 who are caring for an adult or disabled child in Wales

Shriyana, 15, has dreams of becoming a doctor and wakes up at 06:00 every school day to give herself more time to do homework.

That's because her mother has fibromyalgia and osteoarthritis and she has to help care for her nine-year-old sister.

"I get to do the same things as other children but chores aren't an option for me - they are something I have to do," said Shriyana.

She gets her sister ready before school, and after school she makes sure she's prepared for the clubs she attends.

When she gets home, she gets her sister ready for the many clubs she goes to, cooks food and then cleans the house.

Image caption The musical tells the story of Emmie Price, a young carer living in a mobile home in Aberdare with her mother who has bipolar disorder

After cooking and cleaning, if she has time she will fit some homework in before giving herself a couple of hours to unwind before bed.

"I do sometime feel like there's so much work I need to get done - sometimes work piles up," she said.

Shriyana said seeing the play has made her reflect more on her situation.

"I think for me I do see my life as normal, but after watching the play I do get a bit emotional; only because I can see how my life is different to other teenagers my age."

The town of Neath is home to the highest proportion of unpaid carers in the UK, according to 2011 census data.

Image caption Geinor Styles says she was "astonished" when she found out the work young carers do

Artistic director Geinor Styles explained the idea for the musical came from her discussions with dozens of young carers across Swansea and Neath.

"I hadn't known about young carers - I was absolutely astonished, so I wanted to tell their story," said Ms Styles.

"I need them to understand that what they do is extremely important, and society should be grateful for what they do."

The musical will go on tour in September and October, including Edinburgh, Portsmouth, Swansea, Bangor and Aberystwyth.