Jury discharged in Neath murder trial
- 27 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The jury has been discharged in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 78-year-old in his home.
Thomas Carney, 28, of Llys Dur in Morriston, Swansea, had denied murdering David Phillips at his house in Cimla, Neath, on 14 February.
Following legal discussions, Judge Eleri Rees said the trial could not continue and discharged the jury.
A new trial date has been set for 24 February 2020. A pre-trial review will be held on 9 December.