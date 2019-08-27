Image copyright Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews were called at about 00:25 BST

A barn has been destroyed in a fire near Adfa in Powys.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at about 00:25 BST.

The barn, which measured 410ft (125m) by 82ft (25m), was full of straw and "well alight", said the service.

Station manager Andrew Richards said they "worked extremely hard to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings" and a crew remains on site dampening down.