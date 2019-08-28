Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption It is not known how the bird came to be covered in "sticky oil"

A peregrine falcon is being nursed to health after being found covered in oil on Caldey Island off Tenby.

The bird was in a poor condition so it may have been in a "bad way" for some time, according to RSPCA Cymru.

It was found by a resident on the island, which is home to a community of Cistercian monks, on Sunday.

The animal charity also rescued a buzzard found entangled in fishing line and hanging in a tree in Haverfordwest on Saturday.

It was taken to Gower Bird Hospital having suffered a wound to its left wing from a fishing lure with three hooks.

The peregrine falcon is undergoing treatment at a wildlife centre in Somerset.

"He's very skinny but, hopefully, can be returned to the wild in the future," said RSPCA animal collection officer Ellie West.