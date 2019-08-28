Image copyright Google Image caption Four people were hurt in the incident on Monday morning

A woman has died in hospital, one week after the tent she was staying in on a campsite was hit by a car.

Anna Roselyn Evans, 46, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, was one of four people hurt after the incident at a campsite near Caernarfon, Gwynedd.

Jake Waterhouse, 26, has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is in custody.

Another woman and two men were also hurt at Rhyd y Galen campsite in Bethel on 19 August.

They have since been released from hospital, but North Wales Police confirmed on Wednesday that Mrs Evans died in a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

"Our thoughts are with Mrs Evans's family and friends at this very sad and distressing time for them," said Det Insp Andy Gibson.

"The investigation into this tragic incident continues and we are liaising closely with the Crown Prosecution Service."

Image caption Jake Waterhouse has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Magistrates in Llandudno were told last week that Waterhouse, of Hazel Walk, Partington, Greater Manchester, took "full responsibility for the devastating events".

The court heard Waterhouse had been drinking heavily and - at 02:00 BST -took a friend's car and drove around the campsite, prosecutor Gareth Parry said.

He said Waterhouse injured two occupants of one tent before crashing into a second tent, hitting both people inside.

Image caption Rhyd y Galen is a 22-acre campsite in Bethel, Gwynedd

Waterhouse also pleaded guilty to having no insurance or licence and failing to provide a breath specimen, but entered no plea to a charge of dangerous driving.

Defending, Carys Parry said: "He's truly and deeply remorseful for his actions.

"He accepts and recognises he will be facing a lengthy custodial sentence as a result of his actions. He told me 'I deserve to be punished'."

She made no application for bail and Waterhouse was remanded in custody until 23 September.

Police have released a second man under investigation while inquiries continue.