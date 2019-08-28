Llanwrtyd Wells dairy cow pulled free from bog
- 28 August 2019
A 600kg cow has been pulled from a bog in the town famous for hosting the World Bog Snorkelling Championships.
The dairy cow needed three fire crews to rescue her from a field in Llanwrtyd Wells in Powys.
Officers from Llandovery, Rhayader and Llanwrtyd Wells used lines, strops, shovels, airbags "and brute strength" to drag the cow out of the mud.
The animal was checked by a vet after her ordeal and Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service said she was "fine".