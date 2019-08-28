Body found in Barry industrial container port
- 28 August 2019
A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a container port in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Police were called to Barry Intermodal Terminal on Wimborne Road at about 05:50 BST after the discovery.
The man has yet to be formally identified.
Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea, of South Wales Police, appealed for anyone who may have information to contact the force.