Image caption Vera Wilson with a certificate from Sutherland Shire Historical Society

A woman who shipped stone to Australia for a sculpture celebrating Welsh links has been explaining how she did it.

Vera Wilson, from Bangor, Gwynedd, was approached by the Historical Society in Sutherland Shire, New South Wales, to help.

Owen Jones, also from Bangor, named two suburbs there Bangor and Menai in the 19th Century.

And 25 years ago the authorities on the other side of the world wanted to mark this.

"I wasn't expecting the telephone call at five in the morning our time," Ms Wilson said.

"Perhaps I was still rather sleepy when I promised to get the stones all the way over to Australia!"

Stone was transported from Bethesda's Penrhyn quarry, Gwynedd, to a New South Wales park.

Parc Menai, 35 miles from Sydney, is now a focal point for Australia's Celtic connections. The memorial is a centrepiece.

Image copyright Vera Wilson Image caption The memorial in Parc Menai, Australia, celebrates links with Wales

Ms Wilson said: "After I'd chosen the stones and slate they had to be put on a lorry from Bethesda to Tilbury, and then six weeks at sea.

"They had to be kept on the deck rather than in the hold, so they wouldn't get damaged.

"Then, at the end of August 1994, a quarter of a century ago, the memorial was unveiled."

When Owen Jones moved to Australia he lived and worked in Sydney. As the rent was so high, the independent church group he belonged to left the city. It was given land where they could re-establish themselves.

"The piece of land was by the River George," said Ms Wilson.

"Owen Jones thought the river reminded him of the Menai Straits and so he decided to call the suburbs nearby 'Bangor' and 'Menai'."

Parc Menai has become popular with locals.

Ms Wilson said: "Nobody has damaged the memorial either - there's a respect for it.

"On the memorial, I've engraved that it was given through the kindness of Penrhyn Quarry and the Treborth and District Residents' Association."

She would like to see more made of the Welsh connection with this part of Australia.

"I had hoped to open a museum there but it wasn't easy to get the money and support for it," she said.

"I'd very much like if it happened in the future, so that we don't forget the history."