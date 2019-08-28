Image copyright Matt Harrop/Geograph Image caption Flintshire council's standards committee will meet on Monday to discuss the new rules

Guidelines on behaviour have been drawn up for councillors in Flintshire, after several ill-tempered debates.

The authority's standards committee will meet on Monday to review the rules, called the Flintshire Standard.

The move comes after heckling and insults during meetings.

The revised code of conduct has been welcomed by Councillor Carol Ellis, deputy leader of the Flintshire Independents Group, who described the behaviour as "unacceptable".

Ms Ellis accused some unnamed councillors of making rude hand gestures during a debate on council tax in February, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"Some of the behaviour is unacceptable and bordering on bullying," she said.

"People just need to conduct themselves in a responsible manner and remember why they're there, which is to represent members of the public.

"I can be very direct but I'm always polite and I never harass anyone."

The updated document includes a reminder not to mention officers in any political remarks and to ensure they are treated with respect at public meetings held in local communities.

The council's chief officer, Gareth Owens, said there had been "a desire amongst both members and officers" to review the Flintshire Standard.

He said this was to "expand and clarify the guidance within it and restate and reinforce the behaviours expected".

"It can be invoked quickly and easily in order to catch issues before significant harm occurs to that relationship and whilst people are more willing to compromise," Mr Owens added.

"It is, however, extra statutory and so does not have recourse to the legislative sanctions available following a complaint to the Ombudsman."