Image copyright Mandy Jones Photography Image caption (L-R): PC Dewi Evans, North Wales Police Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones, Rural Crime Team Manager, Rob Taylor and PC David Allen

A rural crime fighting team has hired three extra police officers.

They join seven officers already working on the North Wales Rural Crime Team, which uses technology such as drones to combat crime in the area.

North Wales Police's crime commissioner Arfon Jones announced the additions on Wednesday at the Meirioneth County Show in Harlech.

Mr Jones said police "need to provide an equitable service for all the residents of the region".

"While we are very successful in targeting the criminals committing a range of crimes from badger baiting to stealing tractors, quad bikes and livestock, we feel there is a need for greater capacity," he added.

The team has 73 ongoing investigations.

Mr Jones made the announcement in Harlech because the area "has become something of a hotspot", he said.

He added that one of the new officers will have a "specific responsibility" for policing the Meirionnydd area and the border with Dyfed-Powys.

New cameras are also being installed between Dolgellau and Barmouth so that registration numbers can be instantly checked against vehicles of interest.

Rob Taylor, who manages the team, said: "Rural crime fighting is old school policing mixed with modern technology.

"It's about getting to know the communities you are operating in and having two-way conversations.

"At the same time, we're using sophisticated techniques like DNA profiling and intelligence-led policing to target the hotspots for rural crime."