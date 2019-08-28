Image copyright David March Image caption David March's oil and acrylic painting of Carreg Cennen castle in the Brecon Beacons National Park

Two original oil landscapes painted for a woman paralysed by multiple sclerosis are feared to have have been stolen.

Having completed the two pieces of work, 79-year-old artist David March had just bought frames from the Ikea store in Cardiff.

However by the time he realised he had left the canvasses in a shopping trolley and returned, they had gone.

"You put your heart and soul into paintings, so to lose them like that was very upsetting," he said.

Image copyright David March Image caption Mr March is a professional portait artist

The landscapes - of Carreg Cennen castle, Carmarthenshire, and Pen y Fan - were painted over a series of weeks and each measure 30in x 20in (76cm x 50cm).

"Losing them was a double-whammy," said Mr March, of St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan.

"Not only was it the time and effort, but they were meant to be a surprise gift for a good friend who has been paralysed from MS and who loves those landscapes.

"I was actually very pleased with them and wanted to see which style frame worked best.

"But after loading the frames into my car, I distractedly left the rolled up canvasses in the trolley.

Image copyright David March Image caption An early-winter scene of Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons

"I only realised my mistake once I got back home. I immediately returned to Ikea, but they had gone and no-one had handed them in.

"I haven't a clue what's happened to them. I only hope they are hanging up somewhere giving someone pleasure, though it would be lovely to get them back to give to our friend."

Mr March's family have taken to social media to plead for their return.

His daughter Sarah Rosser said: "They haven't been handed in to Ikea or the police so we can only presume they've been stolen."

Ikea said they had searched for the paintings but had been unable to find them and none had been found by the public.