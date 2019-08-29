Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paddy Doherty featured on several reality programmes, including My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding and Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men

A man who appeared on the reality TV programme My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding and Celebrity Big Brother has admitted speeding in Flintshire.

Paddy Doherty, 60, of Riverside Caravan Park in Queensferry, had previously denied being the driver of a Mercedes caught doing 59mph in a 50mph zone.

A trial was due to be held after he was charged with failing to provide police with driver details, but was dropped.

Mr Doherty was given three penalty points and told to pay £155 in costs.

The Mercedes was caught speeding on the A548 at Sealand, near his home.

At Mold Magistrates' Court, he represented himself and told the chair of the bench Marilyn Jones: "I will never be done for speeding again, lady."

He told the court he did not have much money and did not work or claim benefits.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Doherty once hosted Commons Speaker John Bercow's wife Sally (right) in the show When Paddy Met Sally

Mr Doherty, a former bare-knuckle boxer, is best known as one of the stars of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding and as one of Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men.

He also won Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 and appeared on When Paddy met Sally, when Big Brother housemate Sally Bercow, wife of the House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, lived at his Queensferry home in 2012.