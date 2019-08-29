Image caption Armed officers were called out to the scene on Saturday morning

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two robberies in Swansea.

Police said a man needed hospital treatment following reports of an armed robbery at Oxford Street on 24 August. He was threatened by another man who left with a cashbox.

A second incident took place minutes later at a shop on Norfolk Street .

South Wales Police said the man was also being questioned in connection with a burglary.