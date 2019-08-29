Man arrested following two robberies in Swansea
- 29 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two robberies in Swansea.
Police said a man needed hospital treatment following reports of an armed robbery at Oxford Street on 24 August. He was threatened by another man who left with a cashbox.
A second incident took place minutes later at a shop on Norfolk Street .
South Wales Police said the man was also being questioned in connection with a burglary.