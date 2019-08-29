Image caption Police cordoned off the container terminal on Wednesday

A body found in the docklands area of Barry has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.

Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of Harry Baker, from Cardiff, was found on Wednesday morning.

The men from Barry aged 33, 36 and 47 are in custody, along with a 38-year-old woman from Carmarthenshire

South Wales Police said "significant enquiries are ongoing" after the body was found at about 06:00 BST.

Officers said the boy's family are being supported by family liaison officers.

Image caption Police have launched a murder investigation

Image caption Barry docks was once the busiest coal exporting port in the world

"A young man has tragically lost his life and we have a dedicated team of detectives doing all we can to apprehend all those responsible," said Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea.

The discovery was made at Barry's container port on Wimborne Road and police say a number of cordons remain in place while investigations continue.

Police want to hear from people "who may have seen or heard a disturbance" in the Cardiff Road and Ffordd Y Mileniwm area of Barry between midnight and 01:00 BST on Wednesday.