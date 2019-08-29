Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Something to cry about? Bob, Pat and Amy are not in the top 100 names in Wales

The top choices for baby names in Wales remain solidly Oliver and Olivia, according to latest registration statistics.

But Rosie and Elsie have both jumped into the top 20 for girls.

Noah, Jacob and George remain unchanged as the next favourite boys' names.

There are still strong regional differences - Caio and Tomos for boys and Megan for girls are top rankings in Gwynedd whereas Osian and Lili are favourites in Ceredigion.

Ruby was the favourite girl's name in Wales 10 years ago, but is now in 16th position, in statistics published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Ava leapfrogged Amelia into second, behind Olivia.

Most popular girls names in Wales Live births registered in 2018 Rank Name Number 2017 rank Rank in England 1 Olivia 264 1 1 2 Ava 175 3 3 3 Amelia 171 2 2 4 Ella 164 5 10 5 Isla 159 4 4 6 Mia 128 9 6 =7 Elsie 127 21 24 =7 Lily 127 14 13 9 Emily 119 6 5 10 Freya 118 13 19 11 Poppy 112 10 11 12 Evie 110 8 16 13 Rosie 110 22 26 14 Willow 109 16 20 15 Harper 105 18 27 16 Ruby 104 17 32 17 Phoebe 101 18 21 18 Aria 99 18 44 19 Grace 99 15 9 20 Sophia 97 7 8

TV drama Peaky Blinders has been credited with growing popularity for the name Ada - ranking at 45 in Wales, up from 155th in 2017 and even more pronounced than the jump in England.

Mabli, Annabelle, Ayla, Lyla, Cora and Lois are other new entries in the top 100.

But Megan, third in Wales in 2008, is now outside the top 30, along with Seren (32nd) while Ffion has slipped from 8th to 29th.

Most popular boys names in Wales Live births registered in 2018 Rank Name Number 2017 rank Rank in England 1 Oliver 317 1 1 2 Noah 257 2 4 3 Jacob 234 3 11 4 George 206 4 2 5 Oscar 202 11 9 6 Theo 200 5 19 7 Jack 198 6 5 8 Alfie 180 9 16 =9 Charlie 178 7 10 =9 Leo 178 7 6 11 Harry 176 10 3 12 William 166 13 14 13 Archie 164 15 17 14 Thomas 152 14 12 15 Isaac 150 17 22 16 Freddie 140 20 18 17 Logan 132 12 23 18 Arthur 128 23 7 19 Harri 121 18 1,019 20 Finley 120 20 31

Little is happening with the top rankings for boys' names - Sebastian has crawled into the top 30, while Hunter has been gathering pace (up 42 places to 36th).

The Welsh name Macsen - popularised by the legend of Macsen Wledig in The Mabinogion - is also moving up, to 51st.

Brody and Grayson have both broken into the top 100 and new parents in Wales are Keeping Faith with Evan, up seven places to 32.

Blaenau Gwent, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff and Swansea all had both Olivia and Oliver as their most popular names.

Oscar was also the joint most-popular baby name for boys born in Blaenau Gwent, while Leo and Ava were favourites in Wrexham.

Published statistics do not include baby names with a count of two or less.