Image copyright Google Image caption The proposed site for the Cwmparc Memorial

Plans to create a memorial to people killed during the Blitz in World War Two will go before a council's planning committee.

Cwmparc and Treorchy in Rhondda were bombed on 29 April 1941, killing 27 people, including an 18-month-old.

The Cwmparc Blitz Memorial Project wants to build a memorial on land off Park Road in memory of those killed.

It would also be dedicated to servicemen and women who died fighting in the world wars and other conflicts.

'Appropriate design'

It was described as the single biggest loss of life in the Rhondda. At the time, children were being evacuated to the area from big towns and cities.

The memorial would be made up of a single square column located in the centre of a Celtic cross, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The cross would join a public footpath and feature stone bench seats and have a plaque inscribed with the names of those killed in the bombing.

A four-day public consultation was held in November, when there were 12 objections to the project and 27 backers.

Those opposed raised concerns including about the memorial's size.

Planning officers at the council said the memorial would be of an "appropriate and acceptable design" and "in keeping with the character" of the area.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council's planning and development committee will consider the application on 5 September.