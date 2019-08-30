Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 1975's tour will take them to Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United States, as well as Rome, Dublin and Paris

The band The 1975 has been accused of hypocrisy by a Conservative MP ahead of their upcoming world tour.

David TC Davies posted a letter on Twitter, questioning whether the group would travel via train and boat instead of on planes.

The band has backed climate change groups, such as Extinction Rebellion, and recently recorded an essay with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The band's manager said Mr Davies is seeking "five minutes of fame".

Image caption David TC Davies questioned how the group would be travelling on their tour

In the letter, Monmouth MP Mr Davies said: "We must silence any mean-minded sceptics who think it's a tad hypocritical to preach on the evils of carbon emissions one minute - then jet across the globe the next!"

He also questioned if they would be travelling on the Trans-Siberian Express through Asia or "on a £4m super-yacht like your mate Greta".

Responding to the letter on Twitter, the band's manager Jamie Oborne said: "So Parliament is suspended at the most important time in modern UK politics and the most pressing issue on this clowns (sic) mind is looking for clout on Twitter. Enjoy your 5 minutes."

The group, which headlined Reading and Leeds Festivals last weekend, have been vocal campaigners on several issues, including gay rights and climate change.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old who has been calling for school strikes in support of a campaign against climate change, features on the opening track of The 1975's latest album Notes On A Conditional Form.

Image copyright Jordan Hughes Image caption Climate change activist Greta Thunberg recorded an essay with The 1975

The money raised from the essay is going to the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion, whose protests closed roads in major cities across the UK for several days in July.

Mr Davies said the donation would help the group "stop people getting to work".

The bands tour starts in Rome on Friday and will travel to Dublin, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Paris and the United States.