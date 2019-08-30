Swansea robberies: Man, 38, to face five charges in court
A man is due in court to face five charges in connection with robberies in Swansea.
James Jones, 38, of Mount Pleasant, is accused of robbery, attempted robbery, two offences of burglary and attempted grievous bodily harm.
It follows reports of an armed robbery at Oxford Street on 24 August that left a man in hospital and a second incident minutes later on Norfolk Street.
He will appear before magistrates in the city today.