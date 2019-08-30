Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael Lewis was on holiday with friends on the Canary Island

Two men have been charged with homicide following the death of a 23-year-old holidaymaker from Rhyl in Tenerife.

Michael Lewis, also known as Liam Boland, was allegedly punched while on the floor during a fight in the Arona area of the island on 20 August, police said.

Construction worker Mr Lewis, on holiday with friends in the resort of Adeje, died in hospital two days later.

The men in custody, aged 29 and 30, are residents of Spain but are not Spanish.

One man was arrested after the disturbance and the second a few hours later on the island.