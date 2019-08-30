Two people have been arrested on suspicion of preventing lawful and decent burial after the body of a man was recovered.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was called to a report concerning the welfare of a man in the Builth Wells area of Powys.

A man's body was found at his home address, the force said.

A 28-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, both from Rhayader, were arrested on suspicion of preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

A 60-year-old woman from Builth Wells has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, after the body was found on 13 August.

All three have been bailed from police custody with conditions, the force said.