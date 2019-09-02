Image copyright National Trust Image caption Powis Castle became a place of refuge for World War Two evacuees

Memories from the local community are being sought as part of a World War Two exhibition at a castle.

From 1939 to 1946, Powis Castle, near Welshpool, hosted pupils from Ashford Welsh Girls School who were evacuated from Middlesex.

George Herbert, fourth Earl of Powis and governor of the school, invited the girls at the outbreak of war.

The National Trust now wants the public's help to create a new display "Worlds Apart in War".

Over the next two years, the display - about wartime in Powis Castle - will be put together through audio recordings and interactive displays from those who were there at the time.

The castle team wants to uncover stories about others who came to the area as a result of the war, including evacuees from Merseyside, land girls and prisoners of war.

Robin Trimby, 84, a volunteer at the castle, went to a boarding school on the outskirts of London and is interested in the difference between the girls evacuated to Powis and his own experience.

Image copyright National Trust/Robin Trimby Image caption A photo of Robin Trimby aged 10 in 1944

"We would try and get out to crash sites to salvage the best parts of German planes to show off at school, I'd finish my homework in air raid shelters, and we'd run rings around our teachers, who sadly were often shell shocked from the war," he said.

"When the siren sounded, the whole family would sleep under the kitchen table.

"Much to my mother's distain, my brother and I would get out to peek behind the blackout curtains to watch hundreds of planes fill the sky.

"I remember that more vividly than what I did last week.

"We were extremely lucky that a diphtheria outbreak at school meant we were at home when a land mine hit the dormitory where we would have been sleeping, but school staff lost their lives."

Image copyright National Trust Image caption A replica Morrison shelter is in the castle's cellar

Emma Thompson, of Powis Castle and Garden, said: "We know local people played a huge part in the war effort by welcoming and looking after evacuees, working on the castle's surrounding farmland or even hosting prisoners of war.

"It's important we capture this important time in Welshpool's history.

"We'd love people with local stories to come forward so we can record some of them and add them to the exhibition over the next two years."