Image copyright Google Image caption The new pavements will be "in keeping with the Victorian heritage of the area"

Work is due to start on cracked and broken pavements after a number of complaints were raised about people tripping.

A report in December by Conwy County Borough Council said there had been a "growing number of complaints" about Mostyn Street in Llandudno.

The council said the situation was complicated as the council are only responsible for sections of the pavement.

The work will now start on Monday.

Repairs are expected to finish by 25 October, "depending on the weather", the local authority said.

The improvements on Mostyn Street will be made from the Carlton pub to Caffe Nero; on South Parade from the Carlton to Seymour's Cafe, and on St George's Place from Caffe Nero to the RNLI shop.

Kerbs and pavements will be replaced in the council-owned areas up to the shop boundaries and sections of parking will be closed.

The authority has allocated £187,000 towards the work from its budget of £250,000 for repairs throughout the whole county.

Councillor Greg Robbins said the new pavements would be "in keeping with the Victorian heritage of the area".

"The existing pavements are cracked in places and need upgrading, and we'll be improving the council-owned areas," he added.