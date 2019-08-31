Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales and Ireland meet in Cardiff on Saturday

Road closures are in place for major events in Cardiff this weekend.

A broken down train also caused delays for fans travelling to Cardiff for the Wales v Ireland Rugby World Cup warm-up.

National Rail said the line towards Cardiff Central had reopened after the train broke down near Bridgend, but disruption continued Saturday afternoon.

There are also road closures for the Cardiff 10k run on Sunday.

Some roads were shut from 19:00 on Saturday until 18:00 on Sunday for the Cardiff 10k, and Cardiff council advised people to plan ahead and expect increased traffic all weekend.

The run began at 10:00 from King Edward VII Avenue, following the 2k family fun run at 09:15, and the route circled the city before returning down North Road and finishing at Museum Avenue.

About 9,000 runners were expected to take part.