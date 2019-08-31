Image copyright Google Image caption People have been moved to alternative safe and secure accommodation, the health board and council said

Residents have been moved out of a Flintshire care home following a report which expressed concerns about safety.

Care Inspectorate Wales visited Coed Duon last month and found residents were at risk of significant harm from neglect, and this was likely to continue.

There were 23 people living at the 34-capacity home in Holywell at the time.

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board and Flintshire council said the decision had since been made to move them.

"Unfortunately, the home has not made sufficient progress and, as the safety and welfare of residents is our priority, a decision has been made to find alternative safe and secure accommodation for the residents," a joint statement said.

The report said while people in Coed Duon benefited from positive relationships with staff, there were health, welfare and wellbeing risks and a lack of robust systems to monitor the service.

It said the continued "lack of oversight" was resulting in a service that was not run in a safe way which complied with regulations.