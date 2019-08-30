Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic is being released from the back of the queue

A five-vehicle accident has closed the westbound carriageway of the M4, causing nine-mile tailbacks.

Emergency services are at the scene, between junction 42 for Swansea East and junction 43 for Llandarcy.

Firefighters cut one man free from the wreckage and he has been taken to hospital.

Traffic analysts Inrix said traffic was being released from the back of the queue following the crash at about 14:40 BST.

Diversions have been put in place.