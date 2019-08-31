Image copyright Family photo

Two men have been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Harry Baker in Barry.

Peter McCarthy, 36, and Ryan Palmer, 33, both from the town, will appear before court in Cardiff on Saturday.

Two men aged 32 and 47 remain under arrest and in police custody and a 38-year-old woman has been released under investigation.

Harry's body was found on Wednesday at Barry Intermodal Terminal, Wimborne Road.

South Wales Police renewed an appeal for anyone with information or who saw or heard a disturbance in the area between midnight and 01:00 BST on Wednesday to contact them.

Speaking after his death, Harry's family paid tribute to him as a "fun-loving son and brother".