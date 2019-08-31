Image caption Protesters marching in Aberystwyth

Hundreds of people across Wales have been protesting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament in the lead up to Brexit.

Protests have taken place in several towns and cities in Wales, alongside many others in the rest of the UK.

The decision to "prorogue" Parliament prompted an angry backlash from MPs and opponents of a "no-deal" Brexit.

The Counsel General for Wales has announced he is supporting a legal challenge against the decision.

On Saturday, Bangor was one of the first cities to start demonstrating, with about 500 people turning out on the High Street.

Hundreds also marched in Aberystwyth, while several dozen people in Cardiff protested outside the Principality Stadium ahead of the Wales v Ireland rugby match.

Protests were also organised in Colwyn Bay, Haverfordwest, Llandrindod Wells, Swansea and Usk.

The prime minister has dismissed suggestions that suspending Parliament is motivated by a desire to force through a no deal, calling them "completely untrue".

Image caption Hundreds gathered on the High Street in Bangor to protest

Meanwhile, the Counsel General for Wales Jeremy Miles has announced his support for businesswoman and campaigner Gina Miller's legal challenge against suspending parliament.

He has joined former prime minister John Major, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Labour deputy leader Tom Watson in supporting Ms Miller.

Image caption The Counsel General for Wales, Jeremy Miles, said he is supporting a legal challenge against advice given to the Queen

On Saturday, he said: "The Assembly has consented to Brexit-related legislation in Parliament which affect devolved areas on the basis that Parliament would be able to continue to sit to pass those laws.

"The prorogation of Parliament deprives MPs of the opportunity to properly scrutinise the UK Government, and to legislate the terms on which the UK leaves the EU should they wish."

Sir John and Ms Miller believe they can legally challenge the advice the Queen's prime minister gives her and the The High Court will hold a preliminary hearing next Thursday.