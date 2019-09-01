Image copyright John Evans Image caption John Evans has set off from Aberystwyth to drive to the Rugby World Cup in Japan

A Wales fan is setting off from Aberystwyth - to drive to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.

John Evans, 62, plans to drive 500 miles per day and estimates the journey - 6,000 miles as the crow flies - will take him three weeks.

Mr Evans, who has embarked on similar challenges in the past, did not have tickets when he started planning but secured some at the last official sale.

"It just seemed like a golden opportunity," he said.

"I started planning this time last year. I've been planning all this time, booking hotels all the way up to the semi-final."

Mr Evans has tickets for every Wales game except for the first one, when he will still be on the way there - in Vladivostok.

His journey will take him across Russia, more than 5,000 miles.

"I'm a bit apprehensive, but that's always the same when you go somewhere new.

"People keep telling me I'm crazy and I think, 'do they know something I don't?'. But everywhere I've been, you find good people so I'm expecting the same.

"As you get older you realise time's running out and you have to make the most of your time."

On Saturday, Ireland knocked Wales off the top of the world rankings with a 22-17 victory in Cardiff.

Wales will name their 31-man World Cup squad on Sunday.