Image caption The child was taken to hospital via air ambulance

A child has been airlifted to hospital after a dog attack in Flintshire.

North Wales Police and the air ambulance were called to Mynydd Isa, near Mold, at about 16:45 BST on Saturday.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said a child had been treated at the scene and was flown to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said its officers were investigating the attack.