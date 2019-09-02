Image copyright FOAW Image caption The 15-week-old Jack Russell, which has yet to be named, had been left abandoned by puppy farmers

A puppy from an animal rescue charity in south Wales will be moving in to Downing Street with Prime Minister Boris Johnson later.

The 15-week-old Jack Russell, which has yet to be named, had been left abandoned by puppy farmers.

It will move from Friends of Animals Wales in Rhondda, into the flat above No 11 Downing Street where Mr Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds live.

They were keen to promote Lucy's Law - a crackdown on puppy farms.

The link between the couple and Friends of Animals Wales (FOAW) came through TV vet Marc Abraham.

"We knew that Carrie Symonds has always been a huge animal welfare advocate and we are absolutely overjoyed that this gorgeous pup will be living his best life with Carrie and the Prime Minister at their Downing Street home," a statement from FOAW said.

"To think our little pup started his life in a Welsh puppy farm and was destined for an uncertain existence at the hands of a puppy dealer, but is now going to be with people who absolutely adore him is a dream come true.

"This little man will want for nothing in his life, what could be better than that?"

It added: "We know only too well why Lucy's Law is such an important piece of legislation because we pick up the pieces of third-party puppy selling every day.

"The suffering of these dogs is unimaginable unless you see it first-hand as we have done for so many sad years.

"We would like to thank Carrie and the prime minister for opening their hearts and their home to a puppy-farm survivor."