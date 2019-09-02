Image caption It is thought the assault happened near the Smith Arms pub in Neath Abbey

Six teenagers have been arrested after a man died in Neath Port Talbot.

The 58-year-old victim was attacked on Main Road, Neath Abbey at about 00:55 BST on Sunday.

South Wales Police said six boys, aged between 14 and 17, remained in custody but did not say what they were being held on suspicion of.

Detectives would like anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything that could help with their inquiries to contact them.