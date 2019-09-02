Image copyright Athena Pictures

A grandmother has been found guilty of stealing £150,000 from her "vulnerable" cousin who has cerebral palsy.

Wendy Davies, 76, from Knighton, Powys, had legal control of John Pugh's funds as he has "no concept of money".

Davies took £5,000-a-month from the 66-year-old's account over five years, bought clothes and went to Paris.

She will be sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court later this month for theft and dishonestly abusing a position of trust, which she had denied.

The Court of Protection appointed Davies to manage the financial affairs of Mr Pugh who has severe learning difficulties.

The trial heard Davies spent £56,000 of Mr Pugh's money at her local supermarket during the five years she ran his finances between 2005 and 2010.

She also used some of the cash to improve the driveway at her home as well as clothes from from Monsoon, Next and La Redoute.

"There was also a trip to Paris which she justified because it provided a degree of respite for her," prosecutor Craig Jones said.

He added: "Mr Pugh was living in supported accommodation and had no need for large amounts of cash.

"The withdrawals of £60,000-a-year were far in excess of what was required in her proper execution of his affairs."

Davies had claimed the money was spent caring for her cousin including regular visits to her home and petrol to ferry him around.

But the jury rejected her claims.