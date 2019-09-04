Image copyright Geraint Roberts Image caption Llwyneinion Woods in Rhosllanerchrugog is popular with walkers

An area of ancient woodland in Wrexham is to be given extra protection from off-road vehicles and fly-tipping.

Llwyneinion Woods in Rhosllanerchrugog is popular with walkers but has been hit by anti-social behaviour recently, council officers say.

A 1995 tree preservation order (TPO) will now be extended over a wider area.

Also, sycamore trees near a paddock said to pose a fatal threat to horses which eat the seeds could be removed to settle an objection from a horse owner.

Chief planning officer Lawrence Isted said it was the recent impact of vehicles which had prompted the latest move.

Llwyneinion Woods was "at risk from inappropriate management, usage, felling, pruning or vehicular damage", he said in a report to councillors.

"The woodland has been a popular area appreciated by walkers and local residents alike but has also had a recent history of anti-social behaviour including fly-tipping and, more recently usage of the site by 4x4 vehicles."

A Facebook page created in April advertises 4x4 "playdays" in the woods, inviting people to drive off-road vehicles through bogs and pits on the site.

Damaging or destroying a tree protected by a TPO can a result in fine of up to £20,000.

Notices about the plan for a wider crackdown had been placed around the woodland as the council was unable to identify who owned the site, the report added.

One objection came from a horse owner who rents a paddock for grazing her animals and asked for all the sycamore trees to be removed from the woodland.

She claimed there was a risk to horses of atypical myopathy if they ate sycamore seeds. This can result in muscle damage, affecting the ability of the animals to stand or breathe.

The new TPO will now be imposed without alterations after being backed by councillors, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.