Harry Baker: Four in court on Barry murder charge

  • 2 September 2019
Harry Baker Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Harry Baker's body was found at Barry Docks early on Wednesday

Four men have appeared in court charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy.

The body of Harry Baker, from Cardiff, was found at the container port in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, early on Wednesday morning.

Peter McCarthy, 36, Ryan Palmer, 33, Raymond Thompson, 47, all of Barry, and Nathan Delafonteine, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

All four were remanded in custody until 22 November for the next court hearing.

