Image copyright Google Image caption Fabian Way is the main route into Swansea city centre from the east

One of the main routes into and out of Swansea has partially closed following a crash.

The A483 Fabian Way is shut westbound - heading into the city - between the port and Jersey Marine, near to the junction with the M4 motorway.

An air ambulance was called to the incident near to Swansea University's bay campus at about 12:00 BST.

South Wales Police have said traffic around the incident is queuing and advised motorists to avoid the area.