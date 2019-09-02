Swansea's Fabian Way shut as air ambulance called after crash
- 2 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One of the main routes into and out of Swansea has partially closed following a crash.
The A483 Fabian Way is shut westbound - heading into the city - between the port and Jersey Marine, near to the junction with the M4 motorway.
An air ambulance was called to the incident near to Swansea University's bay campus at about 12:00 BST.
South Wales Police have said traffic around the incident is queuing and advised motorists to avoid the area.