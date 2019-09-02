Image caption Duarte Pereira suffered a bleed on the brain when he was plunged into the River Taff in Llandaff

A driver who crashed into a jogger, causing him to fall off a bridge and into a river, has been jailed.

Duarte Pereira suffered a bleed on the brain and a broken leg when he was plunged into the River Taff from Bridge Road in Llandaff, Cardiff, on 26 May.

Gareth John Poole, 28, from Fairwater in Cardiff, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and being over the drink-drive limit.

He was handed a 12-week custodial sentence at Cardiff Magistrates 'Court.

He was also banned from driving for two years.

Prosecuting, Matthew Greenish told the court that Mr Pereira and his wife had been returning home from a run when Mrs Pereira witnessed her husband being thrown into the air, over the railings and into the river before seeing him face down into the water.

"She thought he was dead," he said.

A statement from Cardiff University PhD student Mr Pereira, who is recovering from surgery, was read out in court

He said he had been unable to work since the incident, had received treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and could not leave the house alone.

Solicitor for the defendant, Carey Bridge, said Poole had been one of three people who helped Mr Pereira out of the river and he would never get over what happened.

She said he wanted to do whatever he could to help Mr Pereira and was keen to make contact and pay compensation.

District Judge Neale Thomas told Poole: "While drunk, you mounted the kerb and struck an innocent member of the public into the river. He almost lost his life. Custody is inevitable."