Fifth man charged with murder over Barry docks death
- 3 September 2019
A fifth man has been charged with murder after a teenager was found dead in Barry.
The body of 17-year-old Harry Baker, from Cardiff, was discovered early on Wednesday 28 August at Barry container port in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Leon Clifford, 22, from the town, will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.
A 16-year-old boy and a 61-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody. Four other men have already appeared in court over the death.