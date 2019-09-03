Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's body was found at Barry docks early on Wednesday 28 August

A fifth man has been charged with murder after a teenager was found dead in Barry.

The body of 17-year-old Harry Baker, from Cardiff, was discovered early on Wednesday 28 August at Barry container port in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Leon Clifford, 22, from the town, will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

A 16-year-old boy and a 61-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody. Four other men have already appeared in court over the death.