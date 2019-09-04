Image copyright Rory Trappe Image caption The memorial was erected on the summit of Arenig Fawr by a group of volunteers

Eight American airmen killed when their plane crashed into a Snowdonia mountain during World War Two have been honoured with a new plaque to be unveiled later.

The American B17 Flying Fortress bomber was on a training flight when it crashed into Arenig Fawr in Gwynedd on 4 August 1943, killing all on board.

A memorial to those who perished was installed after the end of the war in 1945, but the plaque had deteriorated.

Volunteers raised £2,500 for a new plaque to be dedicated on Wednesday.

"The condition of that memorial was such we couldn't read the names of the men," said Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, who led the fundraising effort.

Image copyright Geograph/Rude Health Image caption The original plaque at the summit of Arenig Fawr was installed in 1945

"It is very important to remember these young men killed so far away from home."

The crew were returning to the Mossley Hill Airbase in Cambridgeshire when their plane crashed near the summit of Arenig Fawr.

Some of the crash wreckage is still scattered across the hillside and a plaque was placed near the summit, between Bala and Trawsfynydd, to mark the tragedy.

Image copyright Rory Trappe Image caption Volunteers carried the new American air crew memorial to the summit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An American B17 Flying Fortress bomber similar to the one that crashed in north Wales

Image copyright Rory Trappe Image caption Volunteers raised more than £2,500 to fund the new memorial at the summit

Volunteers carried the silicon bronze plaque up the 2,802ft (854m) mountain and the new memorial will be officially unveiled, including a dedication from the RAF Chaplain.

"There has always been a strong connection between the community of Bala and what happened on that night up on the mountain," added councillor Morgan.

"We, as a community, remember what these young men did for us. It was important that we kept that tradition going."

Planes from the RAF will perform a ceremonial flypast if the weather permits.