Image caption People gathered in Queen Street, Cardiff

Hundreds of people have protested in Cardiff against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament in the lead up to Brexit.

Police said about 700 demonstrators gathered in Queen Street to oppose the decision to "prorogue" Parliament.

MPs hoping to pass legislation to block no deal have cleared the first hurdle after Speaker John Bercow granted them an emergency debate.

No 10 has said the prime minister will push for an election if they succeed.

Most Welsh MPs are expected to vote to take control of Parliament on Tuesday.

Labour, Plaid Cymru and others want to prevent the UK from leaving the EU without a deal on 31 October.

If they win the vote - defeating the government - they will be able to take control of Commons business on Wednesday.

That will give them the chance to introduce a cross-party bill which would force the prime minister to ask for Brexit to be delayed until 31 January, unless MPs approve a new deal, or vote in favour of a no-deal exit, by 19 October.

The prime minister is expected to seek a general election in October if the anti-no deal move proceeds.

Image caption Many in the crowd were holding signs with anti-Brexit messages

A new poll would need the approval of Parliament, but pro-Remain MPs said the priority should be to stop no deal.