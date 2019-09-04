Image copyright Google Image caption Police confirmed inquiries were ongoing following a complaint relating to the care of children at the school

A new team has taken over the management of a primary school following a complaint to police about the care of children.

On Wednesday parents were informed by letter that Alderman Davies Church in Wales Primary School, in Neath, was being led by an interim team.

In a statement, the school said it was "committed" to ensuring pupils "receive the best possible education".

South Wales Police said its inquiries were ongoing.

The force confirmed it received a complaint relating to the care of children at the school on 12 July.

It added it was liaising with social services and the education authority to ensure the safeguarding of all pupils.

In the letter to parents, chair of governors Kelvin Rees said: "The purpose of this letter is to make you aware that an interim team will lead and manage the school from Wednesday."

He thanked them for their "continued support" and said they would be "informed of matters as they progress".