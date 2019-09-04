Image copyright Open Spaces Society Image caption The area is known as the Canyons because of the steep-sided valleys

A proposal to quarry rock from a south Wales beauty spot has been rejected by the Welsh Government.

Developer Peakman Ltd had appealed against a decision by Torfaen council to deny it permission to quarry millions of tonnes of rock from Tirpentwys, near Pontypool.

But local government minister Julie James dismissed the appeal following an inquiry by a planning inspector.

Campaign group Open Spaces Society said it was delighted with the decision.

The area, known locally as the Canyons, was left to return to its natural state following the ending of opencast mining in 1962, and is a popular recreation site with local people.

A lake has formed in the middle of the valleys making up the surroundings.

'Unacceptable loss'

Torfaen council rejected Peakman's plans to remove sandstone from the site in 2017 but the company appealed and a planning inquiry was held earlier this year, with the final decision taken by Ms James.

The council had said there would be "unacceptable loss" of ancient woodland if quarrying had gone ahead.

The minister has not yet made a decision on common land consents related to the application, but the appeal rejection essentially means these applications fall along with the main application.

Peakman has six weeks in which to make an application for a udicial review of the decision.

Maggie Thomas, from Open Spaces Society in Torfaen, said the developer's plan would have removed part of Mynydd Llanhilleth Common from the common land register.

"We fought this development because the Canyons is a popular beauty-spot and a green lung for those living in the nearby towns," she said.

"Common land is a unique and ancient resource and the public has the right to enjoy it. While we are sorry that [planning inspector] Mr Nield did not give greater weight to the importance of the common, we are delighted that the scheme as a whole has been rejected."