Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Jonathan Kay was found guilty of 10 charges at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court

A paedophile who ordered the live online sexual abuse of Filipino children by their parents has been jailed for nine years.

Jonathan Kay, 54, of Monmouth, claimed he was a paedophile hunter, but was convicted of 10 charges.

Kay made 190 bank transfers to families in the Philippines.

Jailing him at Cardiff Crown Court, Mr Recorder Philpotts said the abuse was "vile and disgusting", and called Kay "depraved".

Kay said he was not interested in conventional sex.

He used online accounts and the dark web to order, pay for and watch the graphic abuse of children in the Philippines. One victim was a girl thought to be as young as three years old.

The parents of the children were paid to carry out abuse of their own children on webcams.

'Veneer of respectability'

On one occasion he asked for and watched the simultaneous abuse of one woman's three daughters who were aged eight, seven and five.

Mr Recorder Philpotts said the former Royal Navy chief petty officer had "a veneer of respectability that masked (his) depravity".

After Kay was arrested, police examined a number of computer devices and found chat logs of him arranging the abuse with Filipino mothers.

He was found guilty of seven charges of arranging the commission of a child sex offence, one charge of possession of an indecent image, one charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image and one offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

As well as the prison term, Kay was issued with a sexual harm prevention order.

Leanne Jonathan, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "He showed no regard for the children being abused, repeatedly paying to watch sexual acts to satisfy his own sickening fantasies."